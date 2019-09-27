Binghamton JCC offers fall swimming lessons

Fall Swim Lessons at Binghamton JCC

By: Paige Bartholomew

The Jewish Community Center of Binghamton will be offering children’s swim lessons this fall.

Beginning the week of October 24th, there will be three six-week sessions available, catering to children aged 6 months to eight years old and up.

The cost is 70 dollars for members, and 95 dollars for non-members of the center.

Registrants can choose from Tuesday evenings, Thursday evenings, or Sunday mornings.

Times of each set of lessons vary, and can be viewed on the JCC’s website.

The Binghamton JCC offers a heated swimming pool and changing facilities on site for those participating in the swim lessons.

Flotation devices are also provided by the center.

The programs are taught by certified instructors and will build cumulative knowledge and skills while also incorporating fun activities to help kids learn.

The Aquatics Coordinator may move a registered child to a different lesson in accordance with their skills and aptitude, in order to best help each individual child succeed.

Parent-child swim lessons are available for infants six months of age to toddlers up to three years old, which help guide parents on how to orient their young children to the water and begin to build swimming skills early.

Preschool swim lessons are held for children three to five years of age who are able to get in the water without a parent.

These lessons place emphasis on water safety, and elementary water skills. For older children who are beginning to not need flotation devices, there are youth swim lessons for ages 6 and up teach fundamental strokes and swimming skills.

For those that already have knowledge of the basic strokes and can swim longer distances, advanced youth swim lessons are available for children 8 years of age and up, and will focus on refinement of skills and endurance, as well as preparing children for future competitive swimming.

For more information about the Fall swim lessons, JCC Aquatics Programming, or the JCC, contact the JCC office at 607-724-2417.

The JCC is a not-for-profit organization and partner agency of the United Way and the Jewish Federation of Broome County that serves the community at large regardless of age, race, religion, and sexual orientation. Financial assistance is available to all who qualify as long as funds remain.