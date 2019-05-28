Up to the Minute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Binghamton, NY— Binghamton is Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma! Sunday, June 2 at Otsiningo Park.

Living with scleroderma is challenging, especially for Crystal Rozelle of Binghamton, who was diagnosed with linear scleroderma in 1989. That's why Crystal and her team of family and friends, "Crystal's Crew," have been fundraising and will walk in the June 2 Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma event at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton. Organized by the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State chapter, the walk brings together families and individuals whose lives are affected by scleroderma to fundraise to fuel the organization's mission of support, education, and research. Sign up online at www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutbinghamton or call (800) 867-0885.

Crystal has been fortunate to not have had any heart, gastrointestinal or kidney issues. However, she struggles continuously with inflammation and joint pain, headaches, an inability to tolerate cold temperatures (or anything cold), and some lung issues.



"Ever since my diagnosis 30 years ago, I have realized life is too short and to live each day as it's my last," said Crystal, "It breaks my heart to know how this horrible disease has affected not just individuals but also their families and friends. Every year I walk hoping to be one step closer to finding a cure so one day we won't have to. The strength of my fellow warriors give me the strength to keep pushing, I walk for those who are not able and remind myself that I may have scleroderma, but I will not let it have me! I am a fighter."



The month of June is National Scleroderma Awareness Month throughout the United States, where the Scleroderma Chapters throughout the country will be hosting walks to promote awareness and raise funds for research. As an unfamiliar disease, scleroderma affects 1 in 1,000 people with 75% of the patients being women. Scleroderma is a chronic, autoimmune disease which, while currently having no cure, has several new treatment options that improve the quality of life and life expectancy.



All funds raised will help provide education and support services at the same time that they fund research to discover the cause, understand the mechanism, and overcome scleroderma forever. Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk will include a variety of food, raffles, and entertainment in a fantastic park atmosphere.



Want to make a difference or get involved? There are many ways you can help. Register for the walk or donate to a walker, team or the event at http://www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutbinghamton Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. If you register before May 30th, the pre-walk registration fee for participants 16 years and older is $25 and after May 30th, the registration is $30. Registration for children ages 5 to 15 is $10 children under five are always free! All registered participants will receive a T-shirt.



This year, the Binghamton Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma walk is sponsored by our corporate sponsors: Actelion, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Arizona, and Bethpage FCU.



For more information on scleroderma and the Scleroderma Foundation / Tri-State, Inc. Chapter, call (800) 867- 0885 or visit www.SclerodermaTriState.org