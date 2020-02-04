Binghamton hockey fans meet players during ‘Coffee with the Devils’ Event at Dunkin’

From The Binghamton Devils:

Binghamton, NY – Several players from the Binghamton Devils made a special visit today to the Dunkin’ restaurant in Vestal, NY to celebrate the hockey season with fans during the “Coffee with the Devils” event.

Hockey players Jeremy Groleau and Gilles Senn spent the afternoon meeting with fans at the Dunkin’ restaurant at 3000 Vestal Parkway East.

The special Binghamton Devils player appearance is an extension of the partnership between Dunkin’ and the local hockey team. Dunkin’ is the official coffee of the Binghamton Devils and a proud supporter of local athletics.

During the appearance, the players took pictures, signed autographs and enjoyed delicious Dunkin’ coffee and baked goods with fans to wrap-up the work day.

