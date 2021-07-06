Binghamton Fire Chief Daniel Eggleston retires

BINGHAMTON, NY — Mayor Richard C. David on Tuesday announced Binghamton Fire Chief Daniel E. Eggleston is retiring after 37 years with the department.

“I want to thank Chief Eggleston for his many years of service and leadership, which have helped establish the Binghamton Fire Department as one of the best in New York State,” said Mayor David.

“Dan is known throughout City Hall and beyond as a proven leader who is never rattled, always professional and kind to everyone he encounters. He has set an exceptional example for the department, and I’m grateful for his years of service.”

Eggleston became a Binghamton firefighter in 1984 and has served as Chief since April 2016.

Prior to his appointment as Chief, he held the role of Fire Marshal for 12 years, overseeing the City’s fire investigations and fire prevention efforts.

Eggleston served as a captain in the department from 2001 to 2004, and as a lieutenant from 1995 to 2001.

Eggleston’s last day on the job was Monday.

Fire Marshal Alan G. Gardiner will become the City’s acting Fire Chief.

Gardiner has served as Fire Marshal since May 2016, taking over the role after Eggleston was appointed Chief. Prior to that, Gardiner was a captain for more than a decade, from 2005 to 2016.

He served as a lieutenant from 2001 until his promotion to captain.

Gardiner joined the department as a firefighter in 1997 after studying Fire Science and Paramedic Science at SUNY Broome.

“Al’s two decades of experience in leadership roles for the Fire Department and his expansive knowledge of the profession make him the right person to guide the department,” said Mayor David.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve as Chief of the Binghamton Fire Department, where I have spent the last 24 years promoting public safety alongside the men and women I am proud to call my colleagues,” said Gardiner.

“Chief Eggleston leaves big shoes to fill. I thank him for his leadership and friendship over the years.”