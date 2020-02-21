Binghamton Figure Skating Club Spring Exhibition 2020

From The Binghamton Figure Skating Club:

The Binghamton Figure Skating Club Spring Exhibition is on Sunday, March 22, 4:30 – 6:30 PM at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

It features performances by its members and includes skaters from our Learn-to-Skate USA Program in the group number “Lion King”.

Tickets: $5 at the door; children under 5 free.

Come and see your friends, neighbors and family show what they have learned to do on the ice!

Website:  http://binghamtonfigureskating.org/

Call: (607) 444-1758      

Email: contact@BinghamtonFigureSkating.org

