Binghamton Figure Skating Club Spring Exhibition 2020

From The Binghamton Figure Skating Club:
The Binghamton Figure Skating Club Spring Exhibition is on Sunday, March 22, 4:30 – 6:30 PM at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.
It features performances by its members and includes skaters from our Learn-to-Skate USA Program in the group number “Lion King”.
Tickets: $5 at the door; children under 5 free.
Come and see your friends, neighbors and family show what they have learned to do on the ice!
Website: http://binghamtonfigureskating.org/
Call: (607) 444-1758
Email: contact@BinghamtonFigureSkating.org