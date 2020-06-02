Binghamton Devils Staff Returns as Part of Phase 2 in Reopening

From The Binghamton Devils:

Front office will be open to assist fans from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils have been approved for Phase 2 of reopening. Starting today, the front office will be open to assist fans from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday via phone, email, and live chat. The Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena remains closed to the general public; however, fans are encouraged to use our live chat feature, email, and call or text 607-722-7367. Please visit the Binghamton Devils Ticketing FAQ page for additional information.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com.