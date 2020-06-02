Binghamton Devils Staff Returns as Part of Phase 2 in Reopening

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From The Binghamton Devils:

Front office will be open to assist fans from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils have been approved for Phase 2 of reopening. Starting today, the front office will be open to assist fans from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday via phone, email, and live chat. The Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena remains closed to the general public; however, fans are encouraged to use our live chat feature, email, and call or text 607-722-7367. Please visit the Binghamton Devils Ticketing FAQ page for additional information.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News