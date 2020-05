From the City of Binghamton:

There will be a special meeting of the City of Binghamton Community Development Advisory Committee taking place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 6:15pm. This will be a virtual meeting and login details will be posted on the City Calendar page for this meeting. The meeting is being scheduled to discuss and approve recommendations for the City’s usage of CDBG and ESG COVID-19 funds from HUD.

For any questions, please contact HUD Manager Stephen Carson at 772-7028.​