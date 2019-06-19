Binghamton Community Advocates Project Empowerment Conference

Up to the Minute

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Up_to_the_Minute-Thumb-disc_1543346657066.jpg

Empower Yourself. Empower Your Community. The Binghamton Community Advocates Project Empowerment Conference is hosting a FREE conference that will bring awareness to social issues our community residents face, as well as helpful resources that can positively impact lives.

Participants can connect with resources that will potentially improve their lives and bridge gaps in the community. Covered topics will include:

  • Literacy/Entrepreneurship
  • Home Ownership
  • Networking
  • Wellness
  • Food Insecurities
  • Social Justice
  • Budgeting
  • Financial Literacy
  • Wellness & Self Care
  • Mental Health

Binghamton Community Advocates Project (BCAP), Binghamton-Broome Anti-Poverty Initiative (BBAPI), United Way of Broome County

Sunday, June 23, 2019, 8:30am to 4:00pm

Holiday Inn Binghamton, 2 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY

To register visit: https://bcapempowerment.eventbrite.com
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories