Empower Yourself. Empower Your Community. The Binghamton Community Advocates Project Empowerment Conference is hosting a FREE conference that will bring awareness to social issues our community residents face, as well as helpful resources that can positively impact lives.

Participants can connect with resources that will potentially improve their lives and bridge gaps in the community. Covered topics will include:

Literacy/Entrepreneurship

Home Ownership

Networking

Wellness

Food Insecurities

Social Justice

Budgeting

Financial Literacy

Wellness & Self Care

Mental Health

Binghamton Community Advocates Project (BCAP), Binghamton-Broome Anti-Poverty Initiative (BBAPI), United Way of Broome County

Sunday, June 23, 2019, 8:30am to 4:00pm

Holiday Inn Binghamton, 2 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY

To register visit: https://bcapempowerment.eventbrite.com

