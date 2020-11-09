Binghamton City School District Announces Pre-K Openings for Children Ages 3, 4

From The Binghamton City School District:

The Binghamton City School District currently has openings for in-person Pre-K programs for children ages three and four. Locations for 4-year-olds include MacArthur, Franklin, Coolidge, and Roosevelt.

There are openings for 3-year-olds at Franklin and Binghamton High School. Students attend half a day, four days a week, and are provided educational activities to do at home. We also have limited remote options available. There are also openings for 4-year-olds at our community-based classrooms, including the Jewish Community Center, YMCA, and Campus Preschool. Please call (607) 762-8100, ext. 428 for more information.