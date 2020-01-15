BINGHAMTON CITY COUNCILMAN GIOVANNI SCARINGI TO BE SWORN INTO OFFICE UPON RETURN FROM U.S. AIR FORCE RESERVE TRAINING

From the office of Councilman Giovanni Scaringi:

BINGHAMTON, NY. January 14, 2020. After returning home from serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserve,



Giovanni Scaringi will be sworn into office as the District 1 elected representative for Binghamton City Council at St. Michael’s Church, 296 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 at 6:45pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020.



Scaringi will be sworn in during the regular monthly meeting of the First Ward Neighborhood Watch.

Joining Scaringi for the swearing in ceremony will be constituents, neighbors, and friends.



“It is great to be home,” said returning Councilman Giovanni Scaringi. “I have been keeping in close contact with constituents and other elected officials, but I am happy to be home in the First District, rolling up my

sleeves, and continuing to work with dedicated local groups like the First Ward Neighborhood Watch.

Scaringi will take his Oath of Office immediately upon return from serving and training in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Scaringi has been training in both Texas and Virginia since September. Due to his service, Scaringi was unable to attend the New Year’s Day swearing in ceremony with his colleagues at City Hall.

Scaringi’s return will cement the newly elected slate of seven Binghamton City Council members.

Performing the Oath of Office will be the re-appointed Binghamton City Clerk, Leighton A. Rogers. Light refreshments will be served