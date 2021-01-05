Binghamton City Council Selects Sophia Resciniti As New Council President

From The Binghamton City Council:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City Council on Monday voted unanimously to make City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti, District 2, City Council president for 2021.

“I’m deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as City Council president, and I thank my colleagues for their unanimous support,” said President Resciniti. “My thanks especially to Councilman Scanlon, who has done an exceptional job leading this body as president the last two years. I’m eager to continue working with my colleagues on Council and Mayor David’s administration to keep moving Binghamton forward by investing in our neighborhoods and City infrastructure, improving public safety, and delivering tax relief to homeowners and small businesses.”

The 7-0 vote came during City Council’s annual organizational meeting Monday evening. President Resciniti takes over for Councilman Tom Scanlon, District 7, who had served as City Council president since 2019.

City Council on Monday also set the 2021 schedule for work sessions and business meetings, which can be found on the City website. Business meetings will begin at 6 p.m. this year.