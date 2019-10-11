Binghamton Children’s Choir in need of volunteer

From the Binghamton Children’s Choir:

The Binghamton Children’s Choir is seeking a well-organized, enthusiastic volunteer to help with choir administration.

We hold 9-week choir sessions twice per year and require assistance with website updates, email communications, registration administration, social media posts and booking and organizing shows.

Time commitment would be an hour or so per week during choir sessions.

This is a great opportunity for someone who loves music, children, organizing, and supporting activities in the community!



The Binghamton Children’s Choir is a city-wide, free to the public, extra-curricular music initiative open to children of all socio-economic backgrounds, aged ca. 7 – 13, focusing on music and movement with a special emphasis on positive social interaction.

Using a fun variety of children’s songs as well as rock & roll, pop and traditional music, kids sing, dance and play simple percussion instruments as they develop rhythmic and melodic understanding along with focused listening skills.

Children participate in choreographing songs in preparation for performances and singing solos is encouraged.

There are no auditions and ability to read music is not required.

The choir performs at local special events to promote the initiative while giving children the chance to experience the excitement and benefits of performance art.



If you would like to help nurture and support this project with your energy and administrative skills, please contact us at at binghamtonchildrenschoir@hotmail.com or by calling 607-304-1359.