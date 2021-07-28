Binghamton Bridge Pedal returns Sat August 7th

From The Bridge Pedal:

Join us for a leisurely 9 mile ride along the Binghamton Greenway bike trails, escorted by the Southern Tier Bicycle Club and Binghamton police, with stops along the way at cultural sites.

The Bridge Pedal starts and finishes at TechWorks!, 321 Water Street, Binghamton, one block north of DoubleTree Hilton and Clinton Street Bridge.

Stay for a post–pedal party & try your hand at bending giant paper clips,embossing in Braille, and pumping a player piano. Plus snack on local delights from Taco Garage, Whole in the Wall, Greater Good Grocery, & more.

NOW is the time to reserve your T-Shirt – It’s your ticket to ride!

Youth 18 & under – Free, Adults – $15, Seniors – 60 & over – $10

Registration starts at 8 AM to pick up or to purchase your T-Shirt.

Register in advance online – click below

http://www.ctandi.org/binghamton-bridge-pedal-2021

Best by Tuesday July 27 to reserve a T-Shirt in your size