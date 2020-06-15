Binghamton Bridge Pedal CANCELED for 2020

From the Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study:

Due to much uncertainty that remains related to COVID-19 restrictions on large public events,

and with our intent to be safe and family friendly, it has been decided to cancel the 2020

Binghamton Bridge Pedal, previously scheduled for August 22.



The Binghamton Bridge Pedal is a police-escorted bike tour around downtown Binghamton and

the river corridor areas, that has taken place annually since 2006 on a designated weekend in July

or August. Though it is necessary to cancel the 2020 event, the Binghamton Metropolitan

Transportation Study (BMTS) and TechWorks are planning for the 2021 event.



In lieu of the 2020 Binghamton Bridge Pedal, the public is able to take self-guided bike rides using

maps from past Bridge Pedals that are available at http://www.bmtsonline.com/bridgepedal. Most of the maps also contain information about historic or significant locations along the ride routes. Please post photos from your ride on the Binghamton Bridge Pedal Facebook page.



For more information on the 2021 Binghamton Bridge Pedal, and to express your interest in

volunteering to help organize and/or sponsor the event, contact Scott Reigle of the Binghamton

Metropolitan Transportation Study at 778-2443 or sreigle@co.broome.ny.us.

Information and photographs from past Binghamton Bridge Pedal events are available on

http://www.bmtsonline.com/bridgepedal.