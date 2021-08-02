Binghamton Black Bears Hockey Team Open House

BINGHAMTON, NY-The Binghamton Black Bears will host an open house event on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

“We want to welcome the public into the arena to learn more about our team, as we are equally as excited to get to know all of you,” said Binghamton Bears Owner Andreas Johansson.

At the open house, hockey fans and interested public members can meet the team owner and coach, ask questions, purchase season tickets, stock up on Bear’s merchandise, and much more.

People attending the event can also see recent improvements made to the arena.

The Black Bears are part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League – FPHL – a single A hockey league.

The team will play approximately 60 games this season with 30 homes games.

“We want to be part of your city. We are your team and are honored to help keep the long history of hockey in Binghamton,” said Johansson.

To RSVP to the event, go to: ttps://www.binghamtonblackbears.com.