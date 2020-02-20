Binghamton Baroque Orchestra Presents: “Baroque Masterpieces”

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

The Binghamton Baroque Orchestra will present their program “Baroque Masterpieces” at the Endicott Performing Arts Center located at 102 Washington Ave, Endicott, NY on March, 15th at 6pm.

Under the direction of Founder, Musical Director, and Recorder Player Jeffrey Wahl, the orchestra will play:

Recorder Concerto in G Major – Johann Christoph Schultz

Hamburger Ebb’ und Fluth, (Wassermusik) TWV 55: C3. – G.P. Telemann

Abdelazer, or, the Moor’s Revenge, Incidental Music, Z. 570 – Henry Purcell

Prelude and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 847 – J.S. Bach

TICKETS are ON-SALE NOW!

Reserved Seating Tickets:

$12 Adults

$10 Seniors & Students

(For group sales of 15 tickets or more call (607) 785-8903.)

EPAC Box Office (607)785-8903www.endicottarts.com