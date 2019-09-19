Bijoy Datta unanimously re-elected as Broome Republican Chairman

From Bijoy Datta:

(Binghamton, NY) Bijoy Datta was unanimously re-elected tonight to a fourth term as Broome County Republican Chairman in a vote by local Republican Committee Members.

Chairman Datta was nominated by Binghamton Mayor Rich David and seconded by Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds and Endicott Mayoral candidate Linda Jackson.

“It’s an honor to be re-elected to a fourth term as Republican Chairman,” said Datta.

“Throughout my six years as Chairman and 20+ years of being involved with local Republican politics, I’m proud that through thick and thin we’ve worked together cooperatively to build a strong team and win elections.”

“Looking ahead to this fall, 2020 and beyond, we’ll keep working hard to recruit great candidates, run aggressive campaigns, and elect Republicans to office who are focused on keeping taxes down and reducing the size of government.”

Also elected tonight were First Vice Chair Chris Dziedzic, Secretary Benjamin Federman, and Treasurer Laurie Gialanella of Vestal.

The Committee also formally nominated Mark Smith to serve as the new Republican Election Commissioner to replace Oliver Blaise III, who recently resigned from the position as he runs for State Supreme Court Justice.

Chairman Datta and the Committee also took time at tonight’s meeting to recognize Paul VanSavage, who is retiring from Party Leadership after serving as First Vice Chair for the past six years.

Mr. VanSavage also served as Party Chairman for several years in the 1980s.

More information about the Broome County Republican Committee can be found at www.Facebook.com/BroomeRepublicans and www.BroomeRepublicans.com.