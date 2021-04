From the Binghamton City School District:

On Saturday, May 1, students from Binghamton High School will be providing a FREE meal to community members from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meals will be available for pick up at the high school.

The meals will include ready to heat, spaghetti and meatballs, a salad, bread and cookies.

The students will be packing 600 meals on Friday at 2:45 p.m. at the high school in preparation for the Saturday pick up.