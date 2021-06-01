BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color Opens June 4

From the Tioga Arts Council:

From the poem won’t you celebrate with me by Lucille Clifton, BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color is Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) juried June exhibition. It will open on Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at TAC, 179 Front Street, Owego. Represented in the show are 20 artists of color from places including Broome, Onondaga, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.

Clifton’s poem reads:

won’t you celebrate with me

what i have shaped into

a kind of life? i had no model.

born in babylon

both nonwhite and woman

what did i see to be except myself?

i made it up

here on this bridge between

starshine and clay,

my one hand holding tight

my other hand; come celebrate

with me that everyday

something has tried to kill me

and has failed.

This classic poem is an assertion and an invitation, an embrace and a challenge, a song of survival and a celebratory hymn.

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Since we have a small space, all visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery on opening night. After opening night, BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY will be on display at TAC from June 5 – 26, 2021, Tues. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.