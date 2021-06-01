BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color Opens June 4

From the Tioga Arts Council:
From the poem won’t you celebrate with me by Lucille Clifton, BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY: An Exhibition Celebrating Artists of Color is Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) juried June exhibition. It will open on Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at TAC, 179 Front Street, Owego. Represented in the show are 20 artists of color from places including Broome, Onondaga, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.
Clifton’s poem reads:
won’t you celebrate with me
what i have shaped into
a kind of life? i had no model.
born in babylon
both nonwhite and woman
what did i see to be except myself?
i made it up
here on this bridge between
starshine and clay,
my one hand holding tight
my other hand; come celebrate
with me that everyday
something has tried to kill me
and has failed.
This classic poem is an assertion and an invitation, an embrace and a challenge, a song of survival and a celebratory hymn.
The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Since we have a small space, all visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery on opening night. After opening night, BETWEEN STARSHINE & CLAY will be on display at TAC from June 5 – 26, 2021, Tues. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.