Ben Weitsman of Ithaca to build new state-of-the-art scrap and retail steel facility

Ithaca, NY— Company officials have announced plans to construct a brand new, multi-million-dollar scrap recycling and retail steel service center outside the city limits of Ithaca. The decision came after discussions with a development group that approached Weitsman due to the current location of the Weitsman New Steel facility at 132 Cherry Street in Ithaca.

“We own the property at 132 Cherry Street where our new steel facility is located and lease the property across the road for our recycling operation. We have been a longtime resident of Ithaca and with all the great development going on here in the City, we decided to entertain offers from a development group that identified the location of the new steel facility as desirable due to its proximity to the water. We will be building a brand new, state-of-the-art retail scrap yard and retail steel shop as one facility outside of the city limits. This will alleviate truck traffic inside of the City and allow continued development on the water and throughout the community,” Adam Weitsman, CEO of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling, said.

While the location of the new Ben Weitsman of Ithaca operation has not yet been released, officials have confirmed that it is outside of the City of Ithaca and it will be brand new construction complete with new buildings, pavement, fencing, landscaping and state-of-the-art equipment. It will be fully environmentally friendly including storm water runoff systems, retention pond and other safeguards to ensure that the quality of the air, soil and water are preserved at all times. The change of ownership will occur once the new facility is built and move-in ready. The location outside of Ithaca will not only limit traffic inside the City but it will also be more convenient for Weitsman trucks and customers visiting the scrap or new steel facility.

Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling is the East Coast’s largest privately held scrap metal processor, operating 15 locations throughout New York and Pennsylvania. In 2014 and 2016, Weitsman was honored as the top scrap recycling company in the world by S&P Platts Global, the premier resource for metals and mining worldwide. The company also won the award for Scrap Company of the Year from American Metal Market in 2015 and 2016. For more information on the company, please visit www.upstateshredding.com.