Bell, Palmer & Weeks Elementary named PLTW Distinguished Schools

From the Windsor Central School District:

WINDSOR, NY – Project Lead the Way, a leading provider of pathways for students in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science, has awarded Bell, Palmer, and Weeks Elementary schools its “Distinguished School Launch” recognition. The trio of Windsor elementary schools are just three of 404 in the nation and 20 in New York State to receive the honor.

“We are incredibly pleased to receive this recognition. Having three PLTW Distinguished Schools reflects not only our commitment to ensuring each learner is future-ready, but also recognizes the hard work of our talented students and hard-working and dedicated staff,” said Dr. Jason Andrews, Superintendent of the Windsor Central School District.

Windsor Central School District’s PLTW Launch program trains students, from a young age, to think about the process of problem-finding and problem-solving using collaborative teamwork, complex decision making, testing, and analysis.

“They don’t see mistakes as failures, they understand that mistakes are opportunities for improvement and learning,” said Eileen Mulcahy, Windsor CSD’s PLTW Launch Lead Teacher.

To be eligible for the designation, a school had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year.

Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.

“My students constantly look for weaknesses in design and seek to strengthen them. The engineering process is cyclical, solutions are never ‘done’. It is my hope that students are leaving Windsor with skills that will make them better in every career field they choose to pursue,” said Mrs. Mulcahy.

“It is a great honor to recognize this trio of schools for their commitment to providing students with an excellent educational experience,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, President and CEO of PLTW. “They should be very proud of their work to ensure students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

Each student is enrolled in PLTW courses from the beginning of their academic career as part of Windsor’s “engineering for all” approach.

“The highly unusual times that we are living in during this pandemic demonstrates the need for people who can think deeply about a problem and work with others to solve it. Our designation as a PLTW Distinguished School recognizes our commitment to our mission of providing empowering educational experiences that help our students become future-ready,” said Mrs. Mulcahy.