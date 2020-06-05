Beaches at Nathaniel Cole Park Opening Friday

From The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services:

TOWN OF COLESVILLE, NY – The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and

Youth Services is opening the beaches at Nathaniel Cole Park for this weekend.

Beaches will open Friday, June 5th at 11 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. and will be open those same

hours Saturday and Sunday.



Concessions will remain CLOSED until further notice. This is the only Broome County beach

opening at this time.



Please note the following restrictions are also in place until further notice:

• Stay local: Enjoy outdoor spaces close to home and keep visits short.

• Go small: Go solo or with those in your immediate household.

• Be safe: Keep 6’ from others.

• Playgrounds, Athletic Courts, Sports Fields and Shelters will remain closed.



Broome County will continue to provide additional information if restrictions are changed/lifted

in coordination with state guidance.



For more information head to: http://www.gobroomecounty.com/parks