Beaches at Greenwood Park Cleared to Reopen

From the Broome County Parks, Recreation, & Youth Services:

LISLE, NY – The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services

has reopened the Greenwood Park Beach.



Earlier this week routine sampling of the water showed the E. coli level above acceptable. E. coli

is naturally occurring in bodies of water such as lakes and ponds and levels normally fluctuate

throughout the season.



A second test of the water was ordered, and levels are back to acceptable. The waterfront will

reopen Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Beaches at Nathaniel Cole Park and Dorchester Park also remain open.