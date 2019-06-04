Be a Volunteer at Binghamton’s Locally Organized USTA Pro Circuit Event
Recreation Park July 22-28
Set up/Tear Down
- Ticket Sales, Food Service, VIP Events, Drivers & Credentials
- Any time that you can spare between
- July 15-July 31 at Recreation Park
- 3 Hour shifts
- 6 hours of volunteer time = a tournament pass
- 12 hours of volunteer time = a tournament pass and a t-shirt
- 24 hours of volunteer time = a tournament pass, t-shirt and hat.
To sign up go to:
www.binghamtonchallenger.com/volunteer
You can also contact Rebecca Stollman at rlstollman@gmail.com or (607) 765-2584
A USTA Pro Circuit/ATP Challenger Tour Event: July 22- 28 at Recreation Park