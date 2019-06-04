Be a Volunteer at Binghamton’s Locally Organized USTA Pro Circuit Event

Recreation Park July 22-28

Set up/Tear Down

Ticket Sales, Food Service, VIP Events, Drivers & Credentials

Any time that you can spare between

July 15-July 31 at Recreation Park

3 Hour shifts

6 hours of volunteer time = a tournament pass

12 hours of volunteer time = a tournament pass and a t-shirt

24 hours of volunteer time = a tournament pass, t-shirt and hat.

To sign up go to:

www.binghamtonchallenger.com/volunteer

You can also contact Rebecca Stollman at rlstollman@gmail.com or (607) 765-2584

A USTA Pro Circuit/ATP Challenger Tour Event: July 22- 28 at Recreation Park