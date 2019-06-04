Be a BALL RUNNER For the LG&T Tennis Challenger Professional Tennis Tournament
Recreation Park July 22-28
If you are 10 or older, you can try out as a ball person for the professional tennis tournament in Binghamton. Meet some top tennis players in the world and see professional tennis up close. You can also obtain a substantial amount of service hours for School, Scouts, IB, or other activities. We have ball runners of all ages represented so no matter if you are 11 or 16 there will be other ball runners your age.
Training will be held at the Binghamton Tennis Center
- FREE tournament T-shirts!
- FREE lunch and beverages!
- Qualify for community volunteer hours!
Text DaJi O’Geen: 607-644-2513 or dajiogeen@gmail.com
Sign-up sheet at Binghamton Tennis Center
http://www.facebook.com/pages/LGT-Challenger-Tournament-Ball-Runners/127847627246475
Shortcut to FB page: http://tinyurl.com/ballrunners
You must attend three practice sessions:
- Week Day sessions are at 6 PM and Saturdays at 11 AM.