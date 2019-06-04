Be a BALL RUNNER For the LG&T Tennis Challenger Professional Tennis Tournament

Recreation Park July 22-28

If you are 10 or older, you can try out as a ball person for the professional tennis tournament in Binghamton. Meet some top tennis players in the world and see professional tennis up close. You can also obtain a substantial amount of service hours for School, Scouts, IB, or other activities. We have ball runners of all ages represented so no matter if you are 11 or 16 there will be other ball runners your age.

Training will be held at the Binghamton Tennis Center

FREE tournament T-shirts!

FREE lunch and beverages!

Qualify for community volunteer hours!

Text DaJi O’Geen: 607-644-2513 or dajiogeen@gmail.com

Sign-up sheet at Binghamton Tennis Center

http://www.facebook.com/pages/LGT-Challenger-Tournament-Ball-Runners/127847627246475

Shortcut to FB page: http://tinyurl.com/ballrunners

You must attend three practice sessions: