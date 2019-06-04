Be a BALL RUNNER For the LG&T Tennis Challenger

Up to the Minute

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Up_to_the_Minute-Thumb-disc_1543346657066.jpg

Be a BALL RUNNER For the LG&T Tennis Challenger Professional Tennis Tournament

Recreation Park July 22-28

If you are 10 or older, you can try out as a ball person for the professional tennis tournament in Binghamton. Meet some top tennis players in the world and see professional tennis up close. You can also obtain a substantial amount of service hours for School, Scouts, IB, or other activities.  We have ball runners of all ages represented so no matter if you are 11 or 16 there will be other ball runners your age.

Training will be held at the Binghamton Tennis Center

  • FREE tournament T-shirts!
  • FREE lunch and beverages!
  • Qualify for community volunteer hours!

Text DaJi O’Geen: 607-644-2513 or dajiogeen@gmail.com 

Sign-up sheet at Binghamton Tennis Center
http://www.facebook.com/pages/LGT-Challenger-Tournament-Ball-Runners/127847627246475

Shortcut to FB page: http://tinyurl.com/ballrunners

You must attend three practice sessions:

  • Week Day sessions are at 6 PM and Saturdays at 11 AM.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss