BCAC announces $225,225 in grants for 2020 united cultural fund grant awards

From The Broome County Arts Council:

The Broome County Arts Council (BCAC) is awarding $225,225in United Cultural Funds (UCF) grants this year to 30 local arts organizations, community non-profits, and individual artists.

The 2020 UCF grants will help support the operations of 6 major arts organizations, including Endicott Performing Arts Center, The Goodwill Theatre, Tri-Cities Opera, Roberson Museum and Science Center, The Binghamton Philharmonic, and LUMA. Additionally, this campaign will support the work of 24 community non-profit and individual artist projects.

Funded projects range from small stage theater productions to large community events, poetry writing to art restoration, musicals to community art and childrens’ art instruction and unique choral performances.

Major donors, whose charitable gifts help make UCF grants possible, include the Stewart W. & Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, Broome County Government, the Dr. G. Clifford & Florence B. Decker Foundation, the Miller S. & Adelaide S. Gaffney Foundation, the IBM Corporation, BGM Foundation, Lyubov and Dorollo Nixon, Jr., the Security Mutual Life Insurance Co. of New York, Tyrone & Crystal Muse, Eugene & Judith Peckham, NBT Bank, Dr. Donald M. Boros, Columbian Financial Group, and other local businesses and individuals who believe in the value of arts investment. Thank You Donors | Grants

The 2020 Campaign raised a total of $271,134, 15% of which is reserved for Broome County Arts Council’s general operations & programming. The remainder, a total of $225,225, is dispersed among GOS and Project grant recipients with GOS Grants totalling $207,000 & Project Grants totalling $18,225.00.

Last year, UCF grantees collectively returned more than $3 million dollars to Broome County’s economy.Since 1987, the Broome County Arts Council’s United Cultural Fund has distributed over $11 million to the Arts in Broome County, while serving over 100,000 residents.

General Operating Support (GOS) Grants

Binghamton Philharmonic Endicott Performing Arts Center Goodwill Theater LUMA Arts Initiative Roberson Museum & Science Center Tri-Cities Opera

GOS Grants Total $207,000

Project Grants

Alexander Griffin, DBA Dream Coordinator Productions – “Feel the Flames: A Unique Theatrical Experience Featuring The Music of Metallica” Andrew Bemis – “Chenango Sessions” Binghamton Community Orchestra – “Concert with guest Conductor Dan Fabricius” Binghamton Downtown Singers – “2020 Spring Concert featuring the Faure Requiem” Binghamton Theater Organ Society – “Pop Pipes: Women” Binghamton University Foundation – “Binghamton Center for Writers: The Binghamton Poetry Project” Binghamton Youth Symphony – “2020 Season Annual Spring Concert” Bundy Museum of History and Art – “Free Art Lessons for Children in the Community” Cooperative Extensions Association in the State of New York – Broome County – “Much Ado in the Garden” Doug Beardsley – “Songs from Spoon River Anthology” Kopernik Society of Broome County – “5th EXPOSURE: A Screening of Art Films with Astronomical Images” Lindsey Williams – “Morceau de Concert et Croissant” Michael Ricciardi – “Love You To The Moon” Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine – “Plein Air Art Event Maine, NY 2020” The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton – “The Beethoven Circle: Choral Works of Beethoven, His Teachers and Contemporaries” Phelps Mansion Museum- “Chamber Music at the Phelps” Safe Streets – “NoMa Community Music Series” Southern Tier Singers’ Collective – “Chant from the Convent of La Crocetta” SPARE Productions – “Puffs” SRO Productions III – “The Musical Dogfight” Summer Savoyards – “The Summer Savoyards Present: ‘Ruddigore'” Temple Concord – “Music in the Kilmer Mansion Spring Concert” The Discovery Center – “Engaging Diverse Local Artists and Area Residents in the Refurbishment of Blossom the Bull” Vestal Museum – “Important Regional Women and Their Contribution to History”

Project Grants Total:$18,225