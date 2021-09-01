BC Parks and Rec announces request for programming for 2022

FROM: The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services:

(BROOME COUNTY) – The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services announced today a Request for Proposals for programming in 2022 through the Broome County Youth Bureau. Funding from Broome County has been made available from the NYS Office of Children and Family Services Youth Development Program and Runaway and Homeless Shelter Part 2 grants.

Programs that address specific areas of need identified by the Youth Bureau will be awarded additional points during the review process. These areas include school-based positive youth development, after school community-based positive youth development, mentoring, juvenile diversion, and runaway and homeless youth programs. Municipalities should apply for one total funding request for ALL programming.

TWO Hard Copies and ONE Electronic of the following documents are required to be considered for a Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application:

Executive Summary

Program Budget Summary

2020 Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application Form (Over $5,000) OR EZ Fill Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application (Under $5,000)

EZ Fill Broome County Youth Bureau Grant Application (Under $5,000) OCFS- 5001

OCFS- 5002

OCFS- 5003

All documents can also be found on the Youth Bureau website at www.gobroomecounty.com/bcyb.To be considered the above documents must be submitted by 4:00PM, Friday, October 1st to the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department located:

60 Hawley Street

P.O. Box 1766

Binghamton, NY 13902

For any questions, please contact the Broome County Youth Bureau at (607)778-2193 or BCParks@broomecounty.us