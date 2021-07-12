Bassett Healthcare Network Increases Its Minimum Wage

From Bassett Healthcare Network:

Cooperstown, NY – Effective July 4, Bassett Healthcare Network increased the minimum wage across all its locations to $15 per hour. Any employee with an hourly wage less than the minimum will have their wages increased and all new hires will be eligible for the increased wage.

“This increase is driven by our desire to more fully realize Bassett’s mission to ‘improve the health or our patients and the wellbeing of our communities,’” says Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, Bassett Healthcare Network’s President and CEO. “Our caregivers are our most important asset. Their work is critical to everything we do to care for our patients and communities, so any investment in them is an investment in our mission. Additionally, competitive compensation is essential to recruiting and retaining the talented caregivers that our communities deserve and depend on.”

As one of the largest employers in Central New York and with a medical school campus affiliated with Columbia University, Bassett Healthcare Network is committed to investing in employees by providing benefit programs that are designed to meet the various needs across our employee populations, including:

Medical, dental and vision insurance,

Paid time off, including vacations and holidays,

Life insurance and disability protection,

Retirement benefits and more.

Throughout Bassett Healthcare Network, benefits are offered in a balanced approach. Many benefits are company-paid, while others are available through employee contributions.

With nearly 6,000 employees across 5,600 square miles and eight counties, Bassett Healthcare Network offers diverse careers in medicine, nursing, rehabilitation and other clinical practices, as well as administration, registration and customer service, business, finance, education, human resources, marketing, food service and nutrition, environmental services, maintenance and construction, security, landscaping, and so much more. Visit www.bassett.org/careers to learn about available opportunities in communities around Central New York.