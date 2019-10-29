Barnes & Noble book fair to benefit Mom’s House

From: Mom’s House

Mom’s House is a non-profit, licensed child care center for the children of low-income single parents who are enrolled in school full-time.

If you have any questions, please contact Mom’s House at 644-9972.

Mom’s House is having a book fair at Barnes & Noble, Town Square Mall in Vestal on Saturday, November 2 from 9am-10pm.

Mention Mom’s House with any purchase and a percentage of the proceeds will benefit their program.

Activities: Children crafts 10am4pm and Bedtime storytelling 7pm – wear pajamas!