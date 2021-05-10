Barbecue Chicken To Go Luncheon at Senior Centers via Drive Thru

From the Broome County Office for Aging:

Everyone is invited to pick up a meal to go of some summertime favorites on Wednesday, May
19 around noon from a participating senior center. The meal includes rotisserie chicken, baked
potato, baked beans and peach cobbler for dessert.

Advance reservations are required; please call the senior center where you would like to
pick up your meal. The deadline is one day prior by noon. Curbside meal pickup time is
around 12:00 pm at the following senior centers:

Broome West 785-1777 2801 Wayne St., Endwell
Eastern Broome 693-2069 27 Golden Ln., Harpursville
First Ward 729-6214 226 Clinton St., Binghamton
Johnson City 797-1149 30 Brocton St., Johnson City
North Shore Towers 772-6214 24 Isbell St., Binghamton
Northern Broome 692-3405 12 Strongs Pl., Whitney Point
Vestal 754-9596 201 Main St., Vestal

The suggested contribution for this meal is $3.50 for those age 60+ and spouse of any age.
For those under age 60, the charge is $4.50. Those age 60+ and their spouse of any age will not be denied service due to an inability or unwillingness to contribute.

What: “Barbecue Chicken To Go Luncheon at Broome County Senior Centers”
When: May 19, 2021 around 12:00 pm
Where: Broome County Senior Centers
Who: For all seniors, family, and friends

