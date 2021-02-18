Bam! It’s Magic: Virtual Magic Show with Alex Boyce

From Goodwill Theatre Inc:



Direct from national TV to your home, Alexander Boyce’s Virtual Magic Show is an interactive sleight of hand and mind-reading live show. Taking the effects that have garnered him praise from The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer onto your computer screen. But, even more than a show, it’s a virtual magic experience! Audience members are selected to pick cards through a screen, and believe it or not, have magic happen in their own homes in their own hands. The show is an exciting and fast-paced celebration of magic, and our personal connections, at a time when we can’t join together in person. The finale needs to be seen to believed! 4 Showtimes-Click the date to purchase tickets to that show.Tickets are sold as a screen. 1 screen is $15By registering for this event, you are signing up to receive a link to a live Zoom session. One ticket must be purchased for each screen that will be used to participate. If two people want to participate together, using only one computer, tablet, or mobile device, only one ticket needs to be purchased.