From the Waterman Center:

Just in time for planting, come to the Waterman Center to learn about ways to make your property more wildlife-friendly!

Whether you have a sidewalk strip or 40 acres, you can use what you learn from 3 different presenters from Cornell Cooperative Extension to support the official New York State Bird, the eastern bluebird, attract and feed pollinators, and benefit wildlife in general.

A free program to Waterman members and a suggested $5 donation for non-members.