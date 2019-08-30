Back to school safety

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tioga County Public Health wants your children to have a happy, healthy a safe school year!

Kylie Holochak, Public Health Educator and Traffic Safety Coordinator recommends these tips:

 School Bus Safety

Riding a school bus is the safest way for your child to get to school. Review when to approach the bus, how to behave on the bus, and bus stop safety.

 Walking to School

Whether your child walks alone or with a friend, make sure you discuss the route they take, how to cross the street, and what to do if someone they don’t know approaches them.

 Bicycling to School

Be sure to review bike safety including wearing a helmet, the safest bike route, and rules of the road.

 Identifying and Discussing Threatening Situations with Your Child

When a child is abducted, most of the time it is by someone they know.

It is important to talk to your child about safety in all situations. Talk about being aware of what is around them, who to trust and what to do if someone approaches them.

Teach your child how to identify a harmful situation, create a no-secret policy, and make sure your child memorizes your phone number!

 Vaccines

Vaccines help keep your child, their classmates, and teachers healthy throughout the school year by preventing the spread of harmful diseases.

New York State Law has changed, and all students with non-medical exemptions must be up-to-date on their vaccinations in order to remain in school.

Make sure your child has all of their vaccinations before school starts to allow yourself enough time to schedule all necessary appointments.

To view the vaccination schedule for school aged children, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html.

For more infromation check us out on Facebook at Tioga County Public Health. Have questions? Give us a call at 607-687-8600!