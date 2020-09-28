B.C. SAFE Coalition and Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier Announce “Chalk the Walk & Have the Talk” Sidewalk Art Contest Winners

From the Broome County Department of Mental Health:

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Earlier this month Broome County Suicide Awareness for Everyone

(B.C. SAFE) and the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier (MHAST) cohosted a week

of action involving the community creation of sidewalk art in observance of World Suicide

Prevention Day.



“Chalk the Walk & Have the Talk” encouraged both organizations and individuals to safely

beautify sidewalks and pavement with messages and images of hope, resilience, suicide

awareness and prevention.



During the week of action, chalked walks were entered to win prizes based on the following

categories: Most Thoughtful Message, Most “likes” on Facebook, and Most Creative.

Leaders of the event are proud to announce the winners:



Most Creative – Brett Bright

Most Liked on Facebook – Jilliyn Lundeen

Most Thoughtful Message – Colleen Curtin

B.C. SAFE is a coalition whose mission is to reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts

by increasing public awareness and providing educational and training resources in Broome

County. Given the unprecedented times we are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the

coalition feels that encouraging creativity through sidewalk art is an activity that can be done

while practicing safe distancing. Instilling a sense hope and positivity through messaging to

highlight suicide awareness and prevention is important for the public to know that there is hope

and that they are not alone.



If you or someone you know needs emotional support or help, call the National Suicide

Prevention Lifeline where trained helpers are available 24/7 at 1-800-273- TALK (8255) or text

the “Got5” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. For more information and resources head to

http://www.gobroomecounty.com/mh/bcsafe.