Avoid All Non-Essential Travel to States Under COVID-19 Travel Advisory

From Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey in conjunction with Tioga County Public Health

urge our residents to avoid all unnecessary travel to states where a travel advisory currently exists.

This includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho,

Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee,

Texas, and Utah. Please visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory for

updates as states may be added and removed from this list.



If you have traveled from one of these states, Governor Cuomo has asked that you quarantine for

14 days upon returning to New York State. The travel advisory requires individuals to take personal

responsibility for complying in the best interest of public health and safety. In some cases,

travelers may be contacted by Tioga County Public Health from 607-687-8600 regarding their

quarantine. Please be cautious of other calls regarding quarantine, as there are many scams going

around right now.



During the 14 day period you are asked to remain at home. No traveling to grocery stores,

restaurants, friends and family member’s houses, or any other actives outside of your home. You

also cannot return to work for 14 days unless your job is deemed essential and your employer

provides written documentation. If you choose to travel to one of the states on the travel advisory

list for any other reason except for work, you will not be eligible to receive New York State’s

COVID-19 paid sick leave benefits.



Should you begin to develop symptoms of COVID-19 upon returning from one of these states,

please contact your health care provider immediately. It is okay to leave your home from

quarantine to be tested for COVID-19. Any questions, please reach out to Tioga County Public

Health for further guidance.



While we understand that this travel advisory may have changed your summer vacation plans, we

encourage you and your family to take day trips to visit nearby attractions in New York State and

enjoy outdoor activities with your family! There are many ways for you to safely enjoy your

summer locally!