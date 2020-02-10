Auditions upcoming for B.C. YETI’s production of “Chicago”

Binghamton, NY- A new performing arts program that gives a professional theatre education to area high school students will hold auditions for its upcoming performance of Chicago on Feb. 18-20 at Binghamton High School. B.C. YETI (Broome Community Youth Educational Theatre Intensive) will run from July 13-Aug. 2, concluding with a fully staged production of the hit musical “Chicago” from July 31-Aug. 2.

B.C. YETI was founded in the summer of 2019 by Omar Mack, Austin Kiley and Colin Gallagher. Gallagher, a Vestal High School graduate, participated in summer theatre programs in the Southern Tier before continuing to study the performing arts in college in Manhattan.

His experience with summer theatre programs inspired him to found B.C. YETI and give students the same valuable performing arts education he received growing up. Gallagher and Mack have returned for the program’s second year.

The production will be directed by Mack and produced by Gallagher. Additional artistic staff will be announced at a later date.

Chicago is open to anyone between ages 14-18, and/or eighth graders up to outgoing high school seniors for the 2019-2020 school year. Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18-20 in the Black Box Theatre at Binghamton High School, located at 31 Main St. in Binghamton.

Callbacks for lead roles will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24. Students will be notified about callbacks by Feb. 21 via email. The final cast list will be announced by Feb. 29. (All students who register will be in the production, the auditions are for role placement only.

No cuts will be made). The tuition for the 2020 program is $300. In order to audition, students must register online at https://www.bcyeti.org/2020.

Chicago (High School Edition) has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins.

Set in the roaring ‘20s, the musical tells the story of two entertainers who are put in the Cook County Jail after murdering their husbands. The two find themselves battling to earn the media spotlight and make a comeback in showbusiness.

The production comes on the heels of the widely popular FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which followed the life of Fosse and highlighted the creation of Chicago.

The musical is currently the second longest-running show on Broadway. A major motion picture of the same name, starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, won the 2003 Oscar for Best Picture.

This production was made possible by in-kind support from the Binghamton City School District, and is produced by BC YETI, LLC. Chicago (High School Edition) is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.