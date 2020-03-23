Attorney General James Urges Employees to File Complaints Against Employers Ignoring NYS Executive Orders

From the office of Attorney General Letitia James:

NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James today issued the following statement asking any employee who believes that their employer is in violation of labor laws or official directives set forth by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Office to contact the New York State Office of the Attorney General’s Labor Bureau and file a complaint:

“Each and every one of us is called to work together and cooperate with emergency responders and public officials who are working hard to keep all New Yorkers safe. During this time, my office is closely monitoring the treatment of employees across the state. If you believe your employer is in violation of either existing labor laws or recently issued executive orders, please contact our office at (212) 416-8700 or Labor.Bureau@ag.ny.gov. We urge employers to allow workers to work from home where applicable in accordance with all New York State executive orders.”