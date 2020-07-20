Attorney General James’ Statement on the Death of Civil Rights Hero, Congressman John Lewis

From the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James:

NEW YORK – In response to the death of Georgia Congressman John Lewis, Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement:

“The world mourns the loss of a hero, Congressman John Robert Lewis. From a young age, John Lewis saw the perils of an unjust country and committed and risked his life to changing it. From his days leading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, to the halls of Congress, John Lewis fought to ensure that liberty and justice were truly for all. He reminded all of us that the most powerful nonviolent weapon we have is the power to vote.

“We will continue to follow the example of the great John Lewis by voting, fighting voter suppression at every turn, and standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves. And of course, by getting into good and necessary trouble.

“The world was made better by Congressman Lewis, and his spirit lives on in each of us who continue the fight for a more equitable nation. Rest in power.”