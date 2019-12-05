From SUNY Broome:

Hop Saturday, Dec. 7, will be the region’s first ever youth hackathon – called AT& AT&T Binghamton Youth Hack which is being held in in Binghamton at SUNY Broome Community College, 907 Upper Front St., in the Applied Technology Building from 10am-6pm (best time to cover for visuals and interviews will be 10:30-1pm), showcasing the region’s future technologists and entrepreneurs. The event will mimic other hackathons, but with a twist, this one will be geared towards participants as young as 8 years old, while addressing issues that impact their lives. Participants will build apps, games, websites, animations and interactive stories focused on curbing cyberbullying and promoting online safety, while being judged on their teamwork, code skills and design skills. The hackathon will feature mentors from area colleges, tech companies and local developers. I am hoping you would be interested in covering this unique event.