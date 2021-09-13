At maximum capacity, SQSPCA announces ‘Study Buddy’ discounts & Reduced adoption fees subsidized by the Staffworks Fund

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

For several months, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) has been chipping away at a triple digit surrender waiting list for cats. With 14 dogs surrendered unexpectedly on Wednesday and 16 more dogs arriving this weekend, the shelter is now at maximum capacity and offering a “Study Buddy” discount to help animals find their forever homes.

“We’re taking 20 percent off adoption fees for all animals six months and older for the rest of the month,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “Funding from the Staffworks Fund Homeward Bound Program makes the reduction in fees possible.

“Our adoption counselors can help you make the perfect match, whether you’re looking for a study buddy for your children or would simply like a companion for yourself,” Haynes said.

The Staffworks Fund Homeward Bound Program was created to assist overcrowded shelters and rescues by subsidizing reduced adoption fees and fee-waived programs. This support provides reduced fees for potential adopters and still allows animal welfare organizations to maintain their operating budgets.

Staffworks Inc. profits support the Staffworks Fund established in 2005 at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties. Over $19 million in Staffworks funds supports nonprofit organizations providing direct care and services for at-risk animals and people throughout Central and Southern New York and Pennsylvania. Since inception, the Staffworks Fund has donated $6.8 million to 57 organizations.

Adoption fees at the SQSPCA include spay/neuter, microchip, rabies/distemper vaccinations, Feline Leukemia/FIV testing, fecal testing, deworming, flea treatment and basic grooming.

To learn more about the Susquehanna SPCA and to view available animals, visit www.sqspca.org. To schedule an appointment to adopt, call (607) 547-8111, or stop by 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. The SQSPCA is a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing “no-kill” philosophies. Private donations, grants, fundraising and the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s primary source of income. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org