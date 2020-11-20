Associated Press Confirms Rep. Antonio Delgado Election Victory

From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC — Last night, at 8:51 p.m., the Associated Press confirmed Rep. Antonio Delgado won re-election to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District. As absentee ballots have been counted across the district, the Congressman’s lead has expanded to over 30,000 votes and is expected to continue to grow in the coming week. The victory is a testament to his hard work and dedication to serving every constituent.

“With the race now officially called, I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to once again serve every community in NY-19 and thank Mr. Van De Water for his concession call and his spirited campaign focused on the issues,” said Rep. Delgado. “The work continues, as I have already met this month with all four of my bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees focusing on small businesses, health care, agriculture, and our veterans as well as launched a district-wide priorities survey to hear from everyone all across NY-19 about what they’re most interested in seeing Congress take on as we move forward.”

The people of NY-19 re-elected Delgado because he listens to their concerns, fights for the issues they care about, and achieves meaningful results. In his first term in Congress, Delgado held 47 town halls, including three town halls in each of NY-19’s eleven counties in 2019. He also formed four locally based, bipartisan advisory committees to hear directly from upstate veterans, farmers, healthcare workers, and small business owners. Additionally, Delgado opened five offices for constituent services across the expansive district: in Kingston, Delhi, Hudson, Oneonta, and Liberty.

In his second term, Rep. Delgado will remain committed to serving the public with accessibility and accountability. This month, he has already met with all four of his bipartisan, locally-based advisory committees including Small Business, Health Care, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs, and launched a district-wide survey to hear from folks about their priorities and what they’re interested in seeing from Congress work on next year.

Rep. Delgado will continue to seek out common ground in order to deliver results for the people of upstate New York. Delgado’s work will build on his legislative accomplishments, which include introducing more than 40 bills, over half of which are bipartisan, and 18 of which passed the House, as well as three that have been signed into law.