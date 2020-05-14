Assembly Majority could have helped small businesses in March but failed to act

From the office of Assemblyman Cliff Crouch:

“Today, the Assembly Majority has once again shown that they prioritize politics and taking cheap shots at the federal government over implementing real change in New York. Instead of holding a public hearing evaluating the federal response to help small businesses in New York during the coronavirus, maybe we should have taken a look at the state’s failures during the pandemic. In March myself and the Assembly Minority Conference presented the Small Business Emergency Recovery Act of 2020, to help New York’s Small businesses, but it was ignored by the assembly Majority. If they truly wanted to help small businesses, they could have put our differences aside back in March and acted. I still implore them to do so.”