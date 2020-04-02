As Part of Coronavirus Relief, Brindisi Announces Millions in Emergency Solutions Grants

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Following Passage of Economic Relief Legislation, Congressman Announces Critical Funds To Local Communities

Brindisi: I Fought For These Dollars & We Need To Work Together To Fight Back Against This Disease

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced millions in Emergency Solutions Grants for the region today. Brindisi announced that Utica would receive nearly $1.5 million and Binghamton would receive more than $1.1 million in funding.

The dollars come after Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which Brindisi supported last week. The CARES Act included economic relief for workers, businesses and health care organizations as well as support for state, county, and local governments.

“These dollars will help our communities protect our most vulnerable during this pandemic,” Brindisi said. “During this crisis we all need to work together and do our part to flatten the curve and stop the spread. I fought for these dollars for our community and I am doing everything I can to get resources to those in need.”

Emergency Solutions Grants will support families and individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as additional homeless assistance to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. The grants will be administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Constituents with questions about coronavirus and the federal response are encouraged to call Brindisi’s office or visit his coronavirus website Brindisi.House.gov/coronavirus. Brindisi continually hosts tele-town hall meetings during the coronavirus to keep constituents informed. To register for the next tele-town hall click HERE.