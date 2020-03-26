As NY combats Coronavirus Pandemic, Gillibrand releases buidebook to help NY access federal and state disaster relief funding

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Resource Will Provide New Yorkers with a Step-By-Step Guide to Navigate Grant Process

Guidebook Will Be Updated As New Funds Become Available After The Passage Of The Stimulus Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released a new funding guidebook to help New Yorkers navigate disaster relief funding during the coronavirus outbreak. The guidebook details funding opportunities for individuals, non-profits, and small businesses across New York State. It will be continuously updated throughout the duration of this crisis.

The guide consists of three sectionsdedicated to funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Small Business Administration (SBA), and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Each section outlines funding opportunities, program descriptions, requirements, eligibility, and other considerations. By utilizing federal and state grants, organizations throughout New York can provide additional services to communities.

“The coronavirus outbreak has had a devastating impact on our communities across New York State,” said Senator Gillibrand.“It is crucial that individuals, non-profits, and small businesses have the resources they need to fight against the economic impacts of this virus – facilitating access to these resources is a critical step. I will continue fighting in Congress to ensure every New Yorker receives immediate relief. We are strong, we are resilient, and we will get through this together.”

The guidebook is the latest in a series to provide community organizations, state and local governments, schools and law enforcement agencies with the resources needed to access federal funding, which will help prevent cuts to services, save and create jobs, and build opportunities to improve the lives ofNew Yorkers.

A copy of Senator Gillibrand’s COVID-19 Funding guidebook can be downloaded here.