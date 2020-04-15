As New Yorkers remain at home amidst COVID-19 pandemic, Gillibrand joins bipartisan call to support domestic violence and sexual assault survivors

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

Senators Push for Protections for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Victims and Survivors In Future Coronavirus Response Legislation

Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Service Providers Report Increased Need for Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a champion in the Senate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse, joined a bipartisan group of senators calling on Congress to include support for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the next phase of COVID-19 relief legislation.

Historically, instances of domestic violence have increased in times of national crisis and, according to the United Nations, there has been “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” as citizens around the world have been required to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to passage of the CARES Act in March, Senator Gillibrand called on the Trump administration to ensure that organizations that help victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence have the funding and resources needed to provide these critical services during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the CARES Act did provide more than $45 million in support for domestic violence services, Senator Gillibrand expressed concern that additional funding and stronger programs are essential for domestic violence and sexual assault service providers, law enforcement, and transitional housing programs.

“Sexual assault and domestic violence are devastating to families and children all across our state, and the COVID-19 pandemic has put victims and survivors at even greater risk,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Unfortunately, recent reports show that abusers have used the outbreak of coronavirus to isolate their victims, withhold financial resources, and refuse medical aid. For far too many, staying at home is not safe and Congress has a duty to protect our most vulnerable families. I’m proud to fight for expanded resources and funding for providers of domestic abuse and sexual assault so they are better equipped to meet this unique and growing challenge.”

Rape crisis centers are seeing increased need for services and are confronting complex and difficult requests, and in communities across the country, local law enforcement agencies are receiving an increased number of domestic violence-related calls. Meanwhile, domestic violence service providers and rape crisis centers are facing a severe strain on resources that is expected to disproportionally impact underserved populations, such as black and Latino communities and rural areas. The letter calls for additional support for sexual assault or domestic violence-related programs funded through the Department of Justice, including programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and allocated funds for tribal communities.

Full text of the letter can be found HERE