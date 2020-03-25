Arts & Creativity As Resilience During COVID19

From the Tioga Arts Council:

As the COVID19 health crisis unfolds, we wanted to share resources, activity ideas, and free cultural content that is availble at present.



1. UPDATED Artist Resource Guide

In the coming months, Tioga Arts Council will provide our constituents with as many resources as possible to help you mitigate financial loss during the special circumstances that COVID-19 presents in our community. All of the Emergency Preparedness and Assistance Resources that our partner, The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, have compiled can be found HERE.



2. Arts-Enrichment Activity Ideas for the Whole Family

To help support families whose children are home from school, Tioga Arts Council will be providing regular arts-activity ideas in the coming weeks. These activities are aimed to engage a variety of ages and skill levels, requiring minimal materials. They’re also just ideas. We encourage EVERYONE TO CREATE WHAT INSPIRES THEM and share it with us on Facebook or at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com. Hopefully, this gets kids inspired and creativing through a variety of approaches.

3. Other Free Creative & Cultural Resources

Lunchtime Doodling with Mo Willems

Mo Willems invites YOU into his studio every day for his LUNCH DOODLE. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks.



MET Opera Streams

“A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore presentations from the award-winning Live in HD series of cinema transmissions on the company website for the duration of the closure…All “Nightly Met Opera Streams” will begin at 7:30pm EDT and will remain available via the homepage of metopera.org for 20 hours. The homepage link will open the performance on the Met Opera on Demand streaming service. The performance will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.”



For the full article, go to: https://www.metopera.org/…/met-to-launch-nightly-met-opera…/ To see tonight’s show, go to metopera.org see the latest performance. It begins at 7:30 p.m.



We will continue to add to this list as information comes up. Please feel free to share recommendations. Thank you!