Artist Talk With Rod Reynolds, Local Flyers: presented by the Tioga Arts Council

Tioga County, NY: Rod Reynolds, artist of Local Flyers, will give an Artist Talk on Thursday February 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego. That evening, the artist will share his artistic training, motivations, and processes. This talk is free and open to the public.



“In Local Flyers, Reynolds shares with us his love of nature and his passion for his chosen medium. Through his choice of line and color, what to include and what to leave out, we are granted entry into the artist’s process: what is seen with the eye, what is seen with the artist’s soul, and what comes from the artist’s hand.”

To read the full exhibition review by Ronnie Vuolo, see page two or go to: www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions.



Local Flyers will be on display at TAC from February 2 – 29 on T. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by appointment. Join us.