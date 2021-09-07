Artist Talk & Tour – Weekend 3: Michael Husted & Leaky Pond Studio

From the Tioga Arts Council:

In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), three artists will open up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process. Complete your experience of artist studio tours with Michael Husted and Leaky Pond Studio on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Details below:

WEEKEND 3:

· Date: Saturday, September 18

· Tour Start Time: 1:30 PM followed by Artist Talk

· Artist’s Name: Michael Husted

· Artist Medium: Painter, Sculptor, and Master Bench Jeweler

· Studio Name: Leaky Pond Studio

· Address: 2518 Montrose Tpke., Owego, NY 13827 · Website: leakypondstudio.com

· RSVP Required: Space is limited to 12 people, call or email to reserve your spot.

Discover Leaky Pond Studio and other hidden studio gems in Tioga County this September. Don’t forget to stop by Everyday Life, Every Day Art September 3 – 30, 2021, Th. – Sun., 12 – 4 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Michael Husted and his work, go to: www.leakypondstudio.com.

