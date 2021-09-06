Artist Talk & Tour – Weekend 2: Chris Knickerbocker & Old Souls Home

From the Tioga Arts Council:

In conjunction with Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) juried regional exhibition, Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA), three artists will open up their unique studios – one each Saturday in September – and invite visitors to enjoy a free tour of the space as well as a presentation about their art, motivation, and process.

WEEKEND 2: Continue your experience of the arts with Chris Knickerbocker and Old Souls Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Details below:

· Date: Saturday, September 11

· Time Frame: Old Souls Home, Open House and Magazine Signing for Where Women Create from 1:30 – 5 PM. At 3 PM, there will be a 30-minute presentation by Chris Knickerbocker. RSVP at https://www.oldsoulshome.net/copy-of-spirited-adults-assemblage-wo

· Artist’s Name: Chris Knickerbocker

· Artist Medium: Assemblage Sculpture and Mixed Media

· Studio Name: Old Souls Home

· Address: 42 Lake St., Owego, NY 13827

· Website: www.oldsoulshome.net

· Phone: 607-727-6458 · Email: oldsoulshome@gmail.com

Discover Where Women, like Chris Knickerbocker, Create and other hidden studio gems in Tioga County this September.