Artist Relief, Arts-Activities & TAC Updates

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) would like to announce the following updates for our members and stakeholders.

Membership Solicitations Suspended

Though the doors of our building are currently closed, we are working to keep Tioga County vibrant and creative in these difficult times. We’ve been sharing resources with artists and creatives; offering arts-enrichment activity ideas; and curating free cultural resources for your enjoyment.

Since many are dealing with financial hardship at this time, TAC will temporarily suspend membership renewal solicitations effective April 15, 2020. Do not worry if you lapse during this time; we will honor your membership and request a renewal once deemed appropriate.

However, if it is within your means to continue your membership, it would be deeply appreciated. We recognize that those who continue their membership are demonstrating their extraordinary commitment to arts in our community.

artfully SQUARED

For those of you who love our annual artfully SQUARED event, remember that pieces will be posted on our website and on social media at this time. If you see an artwork you like, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com. All artwork is available $20 and proceeds support TAC. This is another way to enjoy the arts and to support TAC during this time.

Updates

Given the rapidly changing nature of COVID19, we will remain closed until it is deemed safe by authorities to re-open to the public. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. We are also exploring other ways to serve our community during this difficult time.

Please continue to be safe, healthy, and take this time to find solace and comfort in the arts.

: